Commentary: Should we charge tourists a higher price than we do for locals?

Expecting tourists to pay a little more than locals is defensible - whether in Thailand, Venice or Bruges, argues one business school's deputy dean. Tourists shield themselves with umbrellas on a hot day at the Merlion Park in Singapore on Jun 21. CAMBRIDGE: Recently, a few news outlets reported that some cafes in Belgium's Bruges are charging tourists 10 per cent more than locals for chips.

