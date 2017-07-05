Belgian police arrest 4 in counter-terrorism raids
Weapons and ammunitions were found after six police search in Anderlecht and four people have been arrested for questioning. The federal prosecutor confirmed this information and will decide in the afternoon whether these four persons would be held in custody.
