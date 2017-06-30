Azerbaijan, EU mull signing common aviation area deal

The second round of negotiations on the signing of an EU-Azerbaijan Common Aviation Area Agreement was held July 4-5 in Brussels, Belgium, the press service of the Azerbaijani State Civil Aviation Administration reported July 5. From the Azerbaijani side, a delegation led by Director of the country's State Civil Aviation Administration Arif Mammadov took part in the negotiations. The delegation included employees of the State Civil Aviation Administration and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belgium, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and Justice Ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.