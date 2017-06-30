Alkion Terminals, LBC Tank Terminals and ...

Alkion Terminals, LBC Tank Terminals ...

AMSTERDAM & MECHELEN, Belgium & LE HAVRE, France-- -- Alkion Terminals and LBC Tank Terminals today announced that on June 30th, 2017 the transaction in which Alkion acquired the 50% shareholding of LBC in LBC Sogestrol and the full ownership of 4 tank terminals in France , 2 tank terminals in Spain and 1 tank terminal in Portugal was completed. In parallel, Alkion and Sogestran today announced that on June 30th, 2017 the transaction in which Alkion acquired the 50% shareholding of Sogestran in LBC Sogestrol was completed.

