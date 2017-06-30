Africa Re gets World Bank commendatio...

Africa Re gets World Bank commendation on risk management

THE World Bank's Global Index Insurance Facility has commended Africa Reinsurance Corporation for educating over six million people on risk management The commendation was given at a programme titled, 'An Innovative Tool for Risk Management and Resilience Building', in commemoration of the European Development Day in Brussels, Belgium, where Africa Re's Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Ken Aghoghovbia, spoke on risk management and the expected role of regional organisations The Senior Financial Sector specialist of the World Bank, Fatou Assah, who doubles as the Program Manager of GIIF expressed the Group's appreciation to Aghoghovbia for sharing his experience with people.

