Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf gift bags

Women who attended a screening of the blockbuster movie "Wonder Woman" were put off to find the gift bags handed out by the theater contained diet pill pamphlets and dish sponges. The Huffington Post reports a Kinepolis theater in Leuven, Belgium missed the mark at its "ladies at the movies" night, where the theater hosts a night to screen movies only to women.

