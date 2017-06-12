Whose court is the Brexit ball really...

Whose court is the Brexit ball really in?

Given the inevitable period of introspection that will follow the UK general election, the ball is actually in the EU's court to show strong leadership and define a new ambitious partnership that is good for the EU, good for the UK and good for Europe, writes Tom Parker. [ boonkia / Flickr ] One week on from the United Kingdom General Election, the positions of the two sides of the Brexit negotiating table could not be more different, writes Tom Parker.

