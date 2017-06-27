Weeklong summer dance intensive program taking registrations
In collaboration with Dancers' Workshop, Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will host professional guest artists and BRBT alumnae Helen Daigle and Shelby Williams for the 2017 Summer Dance Intensive set for July 31-Aug. 4. This weeklong workshop provides area dancers with the opportunity to train under the direction of dance professionals through workshops focused on technique, a news release said. Daigle, first soloist with Louisville Ballet in Kentucky, returns to Baton Rouge to teach ballet, pointe and variations at the intensive.
