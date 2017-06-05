Warning of US desertion, EU chief cal...

Warning of US desertion, EU chief calls for European defence

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday the United States is "no longer interested in guaranteeing Europe's security in our place", saying the bloc had to push for more defence and security cooperation on its own. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker chairs a meeting of the EU executive body in Brussels, Belgium May 10, 2017.

