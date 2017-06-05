VP Pence Commits to NATO's Article 5 in Montenegro Accession Speech
Nearly two weeks after President Donald Trump blindsided National Security advisers in Brussels by failing to stick to a White House speech reaffirming U.S. commitments to NATO's Article 5, Vice President Mike Pence on Monday took the stage alongside Montenegro's head of state to do exactly that.
