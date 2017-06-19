Value of E.U. wheat, cereal exports drop

Friday

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM The value of wheat and cereal exports from the E.U. dropped significantly in April, and are down overall for the 12-month period from May 2016 to April 2017, according to a June 21 report from the European Commission. Wheat exports for the month dropped 27% to 415 million while cereals were down 28% to 138 million.

Chicago, IL

