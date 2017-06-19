Value of E.U. wheat, cereal exports drop

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM The value of wheat and cereal exports from the E.U. dropped significantly in April, and are down overall for the 12-month period from May 2016 to April 2017, according to a June 21 report from the European Commission. Wheat exports for the month dropped 27% to 415 million while cereals were down 28% to 138 million.

