US Holocaust Museum seeks funds to preserve war diaries
The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum is launching its first... . The travel document of Joseph Stripounsky, who was 17 when he fled Belgium with his family, is shown at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
