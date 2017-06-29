University of Leicester develops pioneering X-ray technique to analyze ancient artifacts

A pioneering X-ray technique that can analyse artefacts of any shape or texture in a non-destructive way has been developed by an international team of researchers led by the University of Leicester. The technique, which has been showcased in a paper published in the journal Acta Crystallographica A , uses X-ray diffraction in order to determine crystallographic phase information in artefacts with very high accuracy and without causing damage to the object being scanned.

