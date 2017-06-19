Uganda: Uganda Airlines Can Increase Choice for Our Guests - CEO Brussels Airlines

As Uganda works to revive the defunct Uganda Airlines, the government should let the national carrier operate as a private entity, the Chief Executive Officer of Brussels airlines, BERNARD GUSTIN , told Jonathan Kamoga in an interview at the company's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. I am not sure I did it myself but in very difficult circumstances like the fuel crisis, Ebola crisis in Africa, and the terror attacks here in Brussels, we have really created a team that stands strong and is extremely dynamic in a very competitive market.

