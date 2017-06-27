Turkish, US defense heads talk PKK/PYD issue in Belgium

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkey's defense minister on Wednesday raised concerns over the U.S. arming the terrorist PKK/PYD in Syria, Anadolu reported. Fikri Isik raised the issue with his U.S. counterpart, Defense Secretary James Mattis, in Brussels, Belgium's capital, ahead of a NATO gathering on Thursday, said a source familiar with the conversation.

