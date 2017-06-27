Turkish, US defense heads talk PKK/PYD issue in Belgium
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkey's defense minister on Wednesday raised concerns over the U.S. arming the terrorist PKK/PYD in Syria, Anadolu reported. Fikri Isik raised the issue with his U.S. counterpart, Defense Secretary James Mattis, in Brussels, Belgium's capital, ahead of a NATO gathering on Thursday, said a source familiar with the conversation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf...
|Jun 15
|wichita-rick
|3
|Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace
|Jun 6
|Fat Cats
|11
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC