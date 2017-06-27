Trump yet to answer Paris July 14 invite - French spokesman
The United States has not confirmed whether President Donald Trump will accept an invitation by President Emmanuel Macron to attend France's annual July 14 Bastille day celebrations, government spokesman Christophe Castaner said on Wednesday. U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron before a working lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf...
|Jun 15
|wichita-rick
|3
|Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace
|Jun 6
|Fat Cats
|11
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC