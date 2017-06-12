Trump state visit to Britain delayed ...

Trump state visit to Britain delayed over protest fears: Guardian

Sunday Read more: The Daily Star

US President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walk at the start of the NATO summit at their new headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on May 25, 2017. Reuters file photo US President Donald Trump's planned state visit to Britain has been postponed after he told Prime Minister Theresa May that he did not want to come until the public supported his visit, the Guardian reported today.

Chicago, IL

