This Women-Only Screening of Wonder Woman Gave Out Diet Pills and Cleaning Supplies
There's also been a bit of controversy sparked by the association between powerful women and the products they use, as seen when Warner Brothers - and a similar event happened recently when attendees of a women-only screening of the movie were given gift bags full of... questionable items. occurred in Leuven, Belgium, on Tuesday, June 6. Viewers were given gift bags full of some items that seem fairly standard and some that seem downright sexist when you consider they were given to a room full of women.
