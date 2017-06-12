Theater Gives Out World's Most Tone-D...

Theater Gives Out World's Most Tone-Deaf Gift Bags At 'Wonder Woman' Screening

A movie theater in Belgium is under fire for handing out diet pill pamphlets and sponges to women who went to see "Wonder Woman." Every month a Kinepolis theater in Leuven, Belgium has a "ladies at the movies" night where the theater screens movies for only women.

Chicago, IL

