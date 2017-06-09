Thales opens CyberLab facility in Belgium for training against attacks
Thales has launched a new cyber-security center in Belgium that will allow the replicating of network and information systems to prepare for cyber attacks. The company's Cyberlab, located south of Brussels, will also educate students and enhance the skills of cyber-security specialists.
