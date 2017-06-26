Team complete 1,000-mile journey to M...

Team complete 1,000-mile journey to Monte Carlo in banger for charity

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Streatham Guardian

A team of drivers from Walton in a A 500 car completed the Monte Carlo of Bust banger rally challenge. Jonathan Cook and his team, Hadouken, completed the journey of more than 1,000 miles in an old Mitsubishi Lancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Streatham Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf... Jun 15 wichita-rick 3
News Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace Jun 6 Fat Cats 11
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,186 • Total comments across all topics: 282,054,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC