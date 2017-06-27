Taking on the Tour De France to raise awareness of prostate cancer

Ian Denslow, 30, from Dorchester , will take on part of the famous Tour De France route to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK, a charity dedicated to improving the welfare of men affected by the disease. Ian took on the first leg of the 2017 Tour de France on Saturday and cycled the 126-mile stretch from Dusseldorf, Germany, to Liege, Belgium just one week before the pros.

