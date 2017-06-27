Taking on the Tour De France to raise...

Taking on the Tour De France to raise awareness of prostate cancer

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

Ian Denslow, 30, from Dorchester , will take on part of the famous Tour De France route to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK, a charity dedicated to improving the welfare of men affected by the disease. Ian took on the first leg of the 2017 Tour de France on Saturday and cycled the 126-mile stretch from Dusseldorf, Germany, to Liege, Belgium just one week before the pros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) 17 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 5
News Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf... Jun 15 wichita-rick 3
News Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace Jun 6 Fat Cats 11
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,642 • Total comments across all topics: 282,082,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC