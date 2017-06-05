Study finds pregnancy seems safe for ...

Study finds pregnancy seems safe for breast cancer survivors

A study gives reassuring news for breast cancer survivors who want to have children. Those who later became pregnant were no more likely to have their cancer come back than those who did not have a baby.

Chicago, IL

