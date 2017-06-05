Sport24.co.za | Jali to play in Uefa Cup

Johannesburg - Bafana Bafana midfielder Andile Jali will play in the Uefa Europa Cup for the first time next season A after three and a half years in Belgium. This after his club KV Oostende exercised an option to renew his contract for a further year, despite the player feeling he was ready to move to a bigger league.

