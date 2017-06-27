Slow motion makes football referees m...

Slow motion makes football referees more likely to give a red card

Video assistant refereeing in football has to be used with caution. Researchers at KU Leuven , Belgium, have shown that refs are more likely to give red when they see a foul committed in slow motion, even when a yellow card is more justifiable.

