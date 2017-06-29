Sligo IT in collaboration with tech g...

Sligo IT in collaboration with tech giants to launch Europe's first ...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Sligo IT is today launching the first ever degree programme in data centre facilities engineering, aimed at servicing Europe's growing and highly specialised data centre sector with skilled graduates. http://www.independent.ie/business/technology/sligo-it-in-collaboration-with-tech-giants-to-launch-europes-first-engineering-degree-programme-for-data-centres-35880905.html Sligo IT is today launching the first ever degree programme in data centre facilities engineering, aimed at servicing Europe's growing and highly specialised data centre sector with skilled graduates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 5
News Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf... Jun 15 wichita-rick 3
News Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace Jun 6 Fat Cats 11
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,416 • Total comments across all topics: 282,137,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC