Sligo IT in collaboration with tech giants to launch Europe's first ...
Sligo IT is today launching the first ever degree programme in data centre facilities engineering, aimed at servicing Europe's growing and highly specialised data centre sector with skilled graduates. http://www.independent.ie/business/technology/sligo-it-in-collaboration-with-tech-giants-to-launch-europes-first-engineering-degree-programme-for-data-centres-35880905.html Sligo IT is today launching the first ever degree programme in data centre facilities engineering, aimed at servicing Europe's growing and highly specialised data centre sector with skilled graduates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf...
|Jun 15
|wichita-rick
|3
|Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace
|Jun 6
|Fat Cats
|11
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC