Sherborne Douzelage helps spread message of 'Viva Europe'
For once Sherborne was not the largest delegation, being beaten not only by our German hosts but also by Meerssen's magnificent turnout of 20. Altogether there were more than 160 delegates from 27 partner towns out of the 28 EU countries. Prienai, our Lithuanian town was the only one unable to send a delegate to celebrate the 26th year of Douzelage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Somerset.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf...
|Jun 15
|wichita-rick
|3
|Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace
|Jun 6
|Fat Cats
|11
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC