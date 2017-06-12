Sherborne Douzelage helps spread mess...

Sherborne Douzelage helps spread message of 'Viva Europe'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: This Is Somerset

For once Sherborne was not the largest delegation, being beaten not only by our German hosts but also by Meerssen's magnificent turnout of 20. Altogether there were more than 160 delegates from 27 partner towns out of the 28 EU countries. Prienai, our Lithuanian town was the only one unable to send a delegate to celebrate the 26th year of Douzelage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Somerset.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf... Jun 15 wichita-rick 3
News Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace Jun 6 Fat Cats 11
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,853,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC