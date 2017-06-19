Researchers unravel mechanism behind ...

Researchers unravel mechanism behind bowel paralysis after surgery

In the days following abdominal surgery, patients' intestinal contents pass more slowly or not at all. New research at KU Leuven , Belgium, has now shown that this phenomenon-known as post-operative ileus or bowel paralysis-is not caused by the cells previously identified as the main players.

Chicago, IL

