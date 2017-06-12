Region should treat Cotonou Agreement with a oeurgencya , says Guyana foreign affairs minister
Guyana's Foreign Affairs Minister Carl Greenidge says the Caribbean needs to recognise the financial security the Cotonou Agreement affords the region. According to Greenidge, the Agreement with the European Union is "the largest source of concessional financing" to the region; however the region remains distracted by Brexit .
