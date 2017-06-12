Region should treat Cotonou Agreement...

Region should treat Cotonou Agreement with a oeurgencya , says Guyana foreign affairs minister

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Guyana's Foreign Affairs Minister Carl Greenidge says the Caribbean needs to recognise the financial security the Cotonou Agreement affords the region. According to Greenidge, the Agreement with the European Union is "the largest source of concessional financing" to the region; however the region remains distracted by Brexit .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf... Jun 15 wichita-rick 3
News Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace Jun 6 Fat Cats 11
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,872,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC