Readout of Secretary Mattis' Bilateral Meeting with Polish Minister of Defense Macierewicz
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with Polish Minister of Defense Antoni Macierewicz today on the margins of the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels, Belgium. Secretary Mattis highlighted NATO's enhanced Forward Presence, of which the United States and Poland are partnered as framework and host nations respectively.
