Punch Powertrain Solar Team Unveils Its Entry For Bridgestone World Solar Challenge
The Belgian Punch Powertrain Solar Team unveil entry for the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge that is coated in specially-developed colors from Axalta's Cromax. )--The Punch Powertrain Solar Team, comprised of engineering students from the University of Leuven in Belgium, unveiled its entry for the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, which will take place in Australia from October 8 to 15, 2017.
