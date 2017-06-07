Public Schedule: Public Schedule: June 7, 2017
Secretary Tillerson is en route to Washington, DC from travel to Sydney, Australia and Wellington, New Zealand. He is accompanied by Acting Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Susan Thornton and Deputy Chief of Staff Christine Ciccone.
