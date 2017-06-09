PPG Completes Colorful Communities Project at Primary School in Deurne, Belgium

PPG has announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project in Deurne, Belgium, that brightened a new playground at the local primary school, De Bever . The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Deurne, where PPG has a protective and marine coatings plant.

