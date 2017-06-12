Power failure leaves several passengers stranded at Brussels airport
Brussels [Belgium], June 15 : Hundreds of people were left stranded outside Brussels' Zaventem International Airport after it suffered a power outage on Thursday. Though power has since been restored, the disruption in flight schedules has caused many delays, local media reports said.
