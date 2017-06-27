PM outlines nine-point plan for EU nationals in post-Brexit Britain

British Prime Minister Theresa May outlined Monday a nine-point plan stating the rights of more than 3 million European Union citizens to remain in Britain after Brexit. Telling MPs in a House of Commons debate that her post-Brexit proposals were a fair and serious offer, May said under the plan no EU citizen in Britain lawfully will have to leave when the country finally ends its membership of the EU in about two years.

