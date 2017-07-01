Pentagon delays accepting transgender troops

Pentagon delays acceptance of transgender recruits and officers The delay comes hours before the deadline for a new policy to recruit transgender troops Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: https://usat.ly/2tzxNav Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis speaks at a press conference at the end of the NATO defense ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, WASHINGTON - The Pentagon announced late Friday that it will delay until at least 2018 rolling out its policy for acceptance of transgender troops into the ranks. The move by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis comes just hours before a July 1 deadline, set in the Obama administration, for the military to recruit transgender enlisted troops and to accept new officers.

