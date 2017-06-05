On NATO, Trump Gets It Right

On May 25th, President Trump, during his visit to the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Brussels, Belgium, sharply criticized our European allies for, in effect, freeloading off the military dominance, and the military spending, of the United States. This is an accurate analysis, since only 4 of the 26 European countries in NATO currently spend the minimum level of GDP, 2%, judged by the organization itself to be sufficient to meet their obligations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.