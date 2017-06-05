'Now China leads': Secret G-7 meeting notes show French...
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron before a working lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool World leaders assembled at the G-7 summit last week desperately tried to convince President Donald Trump of the dangers of climate change, including a dire warning from French President Emmanuel Macron that "China now leads" the world in the effort.
