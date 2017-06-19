News / 5 minutes agoWatch Five Finger Death Punch perform live with Tommy Vext

Watch footage of 5FDP perform The Bleeding and Wash It All Away with vocalist Tommy Vext who has temporarily stepped in to replace Ivan Moody on Euro tour The Bad Wolves man has been brought in to replace frontman Ivan Moody for the band's remaining European shows after Moody last week admitted he had "fallen off the wagon again" and will sit out the remainder of 5FDP's European concerts as a result . The footage was captured during the band's set at Graspop on Saturday and shows Vext leading Five Finger Death Punch through The Bleeding and Wash It All Away .

