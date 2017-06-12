Neurofilaments can help in ALS diagnosis
Researchers at VIB, KU Leuven, and UZ Leuven, in collaboration with researchers at the University of Jena, have demonstrated that measuring neurofilaments provides reliable confirmation of an ALS diagnosis. This diagnostic test represents a significant step forward because valuable time is still lost at present in diagnosing ALS.
