Neuro-receptor PET could provide an e...

Neuro-receptor PET could provide an early warning for alcoholic relapse

20 hrs ago

A study reveals how brain receptors involved in the compulsion to drink, adapt to alcohol-dependency by reducing their bioavailability, but return to their normal availability after a modest period of detoxification. Receptor availability at the outset of sobriety could also serve as a predictor of long-term success.

Chicago, IL

