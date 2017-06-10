NATO inducts Montenegro as 29th member

NATO inducts Montenegro as 29th member

Read more: Stars and Stripes

The tiny Balkan nation of Montenegro will become NATO's 29th member state on Monday, joining the 68-year-old military alliance and the mutual defense security umbrella it offers. "Montenegro's NATO membership will support greater integration, democratic reform, trade, security, and stability with all its neighbors," the U.S. State Department said in a news release.

Chicago, IL

