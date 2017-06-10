NATO inducts Montenegro as 29th member
The tiny Balkan nation of Montenegro will become NATO's 29th member state on Monday, joining the 68-year-old military alliance and the mutual defense security umbrella it offers. "Montenegro's NATO membership will support greater integration, democratic reform, trade, security, and stability with all its neighbors," the U.S. State Department said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace
|17 hr
|Press Conference
|10
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC