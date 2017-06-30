NATO forces ready to stop Russia in Eastern Europe
From 2ndL, Belgium's King Philippe, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Donald Trump, Montenegro's Prime Minister Dusko Markovic, Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite, Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and Dutch Prime Minster Mark Rutte walk together inside the new NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs NATO's new easternmost deployments, intended to deter Russia from striking U.S. allies in the Baltic, are now "fully operational" ahead of Russia's mass drill in the region.
