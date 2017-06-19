M'sia go down fighting

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia started their opening Women's Hockey World League Semifinal Round match in Group B with a praiseworthy performance despite losing 0-3 to world number four, Australia. In the match played at the Fallon Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, Australia took early an lead through Maddy Fitzpatrick's fourth minute penalty corner, which keeper Farah Ayuni Yahya could not stop.

