Michelin to cut 1,950 jobs by 2021 as part of reorganisation

18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

French tyre maker Michelin said on Thursday it planned to cut 1,950 jobs by 2021, mostly in France, as it reorganizes its regional divisions while avoiding compulsory layoffs. Michelin said it would replace only 3,500 of the 5,000 French workers expected to leave or retire by 2021, as it cuts 970 positions at its Clermont Ferrand base and hundreds more in the rest of the country.

