Merkel urges Europe to rise to climate change challenge

In the aftermath of Britain's departure from the European Union and the U.S.'s withdrawal from the Paris climate pact, the bloc's remaining members must take greater responsibility for "existential" challenges the world faces, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a press conference at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 22, 2017.

Chicago, IL

