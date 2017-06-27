Mayors can outpace national leaders in fight against climate change
While longstanding partnerships between nations are being tested by shifting politics on both sides of the Atlantic, the world's cities are working together more closely than ever to address shared challenges. No issue better demonstrates this than the global effort to confront climate change - and in the wake of the US withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, cooperation among US and global cities will be even more important.
