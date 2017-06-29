Mattis says US 'may have pulled our troops out too rapidly' in Afghanistan
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Thursday at the NATO defense ministerial meeting in Brussels the U.S. may have cut the number of troops in Afghanistan "too rapidly" amid a resurgent Taliban. Mattis' remarks came as NATO agreed to send more forces in response to commanders' requests for as many as 3,000 troops to train and work alongside Afghan security forces.
