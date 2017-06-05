London mayor calls for cancellation of Donald Trump's state visit to the UK over rogue tweet
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Londoners don't want U.S. President Donald Trump to visit the country after his comments about the city's response to its most recent terror attack. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and make a statement after visiting Borough High Street in London on June 5, 2017, the site of the June 3 terror attack, near to Borough Market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace
|Tue
|Fat Cats
|11
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC