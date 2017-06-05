London mayor calls for cancellation o...

London mayor calls for cancellation of Donald Trump's state visit to the UK over rogue tweet

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Canada.com

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Londoners don't want U.S. President Donald Trump to visit the country after his comments about the city's response to its most recent terror attack. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and make a statement after visiting Borough High Street in London on June 5, 2017, the site of the June 3 terror attack, near to Borough Market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace Tue Fat Cats 11
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,586,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC