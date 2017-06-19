Kremlin calls U.S. statement on easte...

Kremlin calls U.S. statement on eastern Ukraine inappropriate

Read more: Reuters

Moscow regards a U.S. statement linking the lifting of sanctions on Russia to its withdrawal from eastern Ukraine as inappropriate and incorrect, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. "We have repeatedly said Russia is not present on the territory of Donbass," Peskov told reporters, referring to a swath of eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Chicago, IL

